11 Notre Dame Students inducted into NHS

Notre Dame High School inducted 11 new members into the Robert Holzemer Chapter of the National Honor Society on December 15th. The National Honor Society is an organization sponsored by the National Association of Secondary School Principals. Notre Dame’s chapter was chartered in May 1957 and this is the 59th year of its existence. Notre Dame’s chapter is named after the late Robert Holzemer, who played a big part in the chapter’s development. The objectives, quoting from its constitution, are “to create enthusiasm for scholarship, to stimulate a desire to render service, to promote leadership, and to develop character in the students. Members of the chapter are voted in on the criteria of scholarship, service, leadership, and character. The members must also maintain a Grade Point Average of 3.3 on a 4.0 scale. Notre Dame’s chapter is involved with many activities including tutoring their peers after school and community service. The advisor is Melissa Gibson.

New Members inducted in December: Bryson Arnett, Jaida Barbarits, Courtney Blau, Katie Dettwiller, Clara Hash, Simon Harting, Madison Issac, Abbigail Jones, Sam Mays, Ethan Palmer, Frances Rogers

Current Members Include: Joseph Beckett, Aubrey Boland, Elizabeth Cassidy, Josalyn Grube, Matthew Haskins, Connor Madden, Chase Matiz, Ali Smith, Lexi Smith, Tyler Speas, Maggie Whitman, Spencer Wilcox

New Members inducted in December: Bryson Arnett, Jaida Barbarits, Courtney Blau, Katie Dettwiller, Clara Hash, Simon Harting, Madison Issac, Abbigail Jones, Sam Mays, Ethan Palmer, Frances Rogers Current Members Include: Joseph Beckett, Aubrey Boland, Elizabeth Cassidy, Josalyn Grube, Matthew Haskins, Connor Madden, Chase Matiz, Ali Smith, Lexi Smith, Tyler Speas, Maggie Whitman, Spencer Wilcox http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/01/web1_national-honor-society.jpeg New Members inducted in December: Bryson Arnett, Jaida Barbarits, Courtney Blau, Katie Dettwiller, Clara Hash, Simon Harting, Madison Issac, Abbigail Jones, Sam Mays, Ethan Palmer, Frances Rogers Current Members Include: Joseph Beckett, Aubrey Boland, Elizabeth Cassidy, Josalyn Grube, Matthew Haskins, Connor Madden, Chase Matiz, Ali Smith, Lexi Smith, Tyler Speas, Maggie Whitman, Spencer Wilcox

Staff report

Reach

Reach