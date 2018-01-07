Homerosky certified by ABVP

Elizabeth R. Homerosky, DVM, MSc., of Oak Hill, OH has been certified as a Diplomate by the American Board of Veterinary Practitioners (ABVP) specializing in Beef Cattle Practice.

Dr. Homerosky mastered a rigorous and demanding application process and certification examination in order to obtain Diplomate status. To qualify to sit for the extensive, two-day examination, she completed a three-year residency program, published her research in a peer-reviewed journal, and submitted references, case reports, descriptions of practice procedures, and professional education records for review. This year’s examination was given on October 4-5th, 2017 in Atlanta, GA.

Dr. Homerosky, daughter of Frank and Mary Homerosky, was born and raised on a commercial cow-calf operation in Oak Hill, OH. She graduated from The Ohio State University with a BSc. in Animal Science in 2008 and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine in 2012. She also completed a MSc. and clinical residency in Beef Cattle Health at the University of Calgary in 2016. Dr. Homerosky has worked as an associate veterinarian at Veterinary Agri-Health Services in Airdrie, AB specializing in cow-calf and feedlot production medicine since October 2016. She owns and operates a small commercial cow herd of her own and has been invited to speak at various veterinary and producer conferences in the United States and other countries around the world, including Ireland, Sweden, Denmark and Canada.

The American Board of Veterinary Practitioners was established in 1978. It is one of twenty-two veterinary specialty groups accredited by the American Board of Veterinary Specialties, a division of the American Veterinary Medical Association, to recognize excellence in clinical practice. Over 900 veterinarians worldwide are certified in one of ABVP’s eleven practice categories: Avian, Beef Cattle, Canine and Feline, Dairy, Equine, Exotic Companion Mammal, Feline, Food Animal, Reptile and Amphibian, Shelter Medicine and Swine Health Management. For more information about ABVP, please visit www.abvp.com.

http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/01/web1_Homerosky-cattle.jpg

Oak Hill native veterinarian passed exam in beef cattle practice