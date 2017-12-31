Northwest Board of Education Minutes

The Northwest Board of Education met for their Regular Meeting on Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. in the Northwest High School Media Center. The Board approved the following resolutions:

-Minutes of the Regular meeting on November 8, 2017.

-Reports.

-New substitute rates effective January 1, 2018.

-Annual membership dues with Ohio School Boards Association for 2018.

-Annual Legal Assistance Fees with Ohio School Boards Association for 2018.

-Voluntary tutoring services with Shawnee State University.

-Substitute certified personnel.

-Supplemental personnel

-Resignation of classified personnel.

-Substitute classified personnel.

-Employment of Technology personnel.

-Election of President Pro-Tem for January Organizational board meeting.

The next regular board meeting will be held on January 10, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. in the Northwest High School Media Center.

The January Organizational and Regular January Governing Board Meetings for the Sciotoville Community Schools, Sciotoville Elementary Academy and East Jr./Sr. High School will be held on Tuesday, January 2, 2018. The meetings will be held in Annex 4 at East High School with the Organizational Meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. and the Regular January Meeting immediately following the Organizational Meeting.

RESULTS OF THE NEW BOSTON BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING

December 14, 2017

1. Approved bills paid, investment report, financial report and bank reconciliation for November 2017.

2. Employed substitute teachers.

3. Employed Teresa Buckley as a full time cook effective 1/2/18.

4. Employed Corey Allison as JV boys Basketball coach pending pupil activity permit.

5. Recognized Brian Holbrook as volunteer softball.

6. Approved membership in OSBA’s Legal Assistance Fund for 2018.

7. Set meeting date and time for organizational meeting for January 11, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. with Budget hearing at 5:45.

The New Boston Board of Education will have a meeting on Thursday, January 11, 2018 at 6:00 p.m.