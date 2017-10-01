Valley High School Homecoming Slated for October 6, 2017

The Valley Indians will be celebrating their 2017 Football Homecoming on Friday, October 6th at 6:45 p.m. prior to kickoff of the varsity game. The Indians will be hosting the

Portsmouth West Senators.

This year’s Homecoming Queen is Margaret Caldwell. Margaret is the daughter of Cindy Howard & Wesley Caldwell of Lucasville and Debbie & Eric Oliver of Rosemount. Margaret has

participated in volleyball, softball, pep club, and prom committee. Margaret will be escorted by Cayton Ruby, son of Debbie & Jason Ruby of Lucasville and Tucker Williams, son of Shelly &

Bryan Williams of Lucasville.

Raeliegh Slone, daughter of Diana Tomlin and Brandon Slone, will serve as the flower girl. Derick Oliver, son of Debbie & Eric Oliver, will perform the duties of crown bearer.

The 1st Senior Attendant is Madison Kuhn. Madison is the daughter of Amy & Ray Kuhn of Lucasville. She will be escorted by Spencer Riggs, son of Jennifer & Shane Riggs of

Lucasville.

The 2nd Senior Attendant is Katie Basham. Katie is the daughter of Tracie & Mike Basham of Lucasville. She will be escorted by Dylan McIntosh, son of Wayne McIntosh of

Lucasville.

SCCTC Attendant is Brooklyn Large. Brooklyn is the daughter of Sonja Gambill of Lucasville and Jason Large of Jackson. She will be escorted by Hayden Rogers, son of Vonda &

David Rogers of Lucasville.

Junior Attendant is Shelby Metzler. Shelby is the daughter of Catie & Josh Metzler of Lucasville and Nick Broughton of Portsmouth. She will be escorted by Tanner Spradlin, son of

Jill & Tommy Spradlin of Lucasville.

Sophomore Attendant is Rylie Smith. Rylie is the daughter of Kari & Trevor Smith of Portsmouth. She will be escorted by Tre Bratchett, son of Melissa Holley & Robert Bratchett of

Portsmouth.

Freshman Attendant is Addison Copley. Addison is the daughter of Kristie & Kyle Copley of McDermott. She will be escorted by Wesley Holbrook, son of Monica & Chris Holbrook of

Lucasville.

The Homecoming Dance will be held immediately following the varsity football game