The 28th annual Bloom-Vernon Community Health Fair will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in the South Webster High School gymnasium.

More than 40 health-related agencies and four hospitals are confirmed to participate. The hospitals include representatives from Southern Ohio Medical Center, King’s Daughters, Our Lady of Bellefonte and Holzer.

The American Red Cross will also be conducting a “blood drive” from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register to donate blood by calling Rodney Barnett at 740-778-0001. Walk-ins will also be accepted.

Participants can receive various tests, screens and information just by attending. EKGs will also be available. Again this year, a mammography bus will be present for those having made prior arrangements. To register for a mammogram, call Bloom-Vernon nurse Katie Allard at 740-778-2339.

For information, call event coordinator Rodney Barnett at 778-0001 during school hours, or any evening at 778-2110.