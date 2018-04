An exhibit of photos and news articles recalling the 1968 Wheelersburg tornado will be available 10 a.. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Wheelersburg Baptist Church Community Center, 11725 Old Gallia Pike Road.

A reception will launch the exhibit at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Further exhibits will be April 17, 19-21 and 26-28, and May 1 and 3-5 at the Wheelersburg Library, 10745 Old Gallia Pike Road.