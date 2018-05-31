Writing camp for teens will teach ‘different avenues’

Shawnee State University will be offering a Teen Writing Camp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 30 to Aug. 2 for high school students grades 9 through 12.

Camp will be taught by SSU’s Christina Jones, alumna and career advisor in the Student Career Services at SSU. She is also an adjunct instructor for SSU’s Department of English and Humanities and University College. Jones has an M.A. in English with a concentration in creative writing from Ohio University. She recently became a Myers-Briggs Certified Practitioner. Jones has also published poetry, fiction and non-fiction pieces in anthologies and literary journals.

Each day of the camp will focus on elements of a certain genre of writing, the benefits of learning to write in that genre, reading famous examples and writing original pieces. The four-day camp will begin with “Fiction Day,” followed by “Screenwriting Day,” then “Poetry & Song Lyrics Day” and wrap up with “Non-Fiction Day.”

“I fell in love with writing when I was a teenager, and I just began seeing song lyrics in a new way and started reading poetry that spoke to me,” said Jones. “The first time I ever fell into a series of books was also in my teen years, and I began writing my own pieces. I’m very excited to teach students all the different avenues for creative writing and help them define a creative outlet.”

The camp is $150 per student, and deadline to register is July 23. Registration forms are available online at www.shawnee.edu/offices/academic-events/media/Teen-Writing-Camp.pdf, or by calling 740-351-3635.

Registration and payment can be done in person by stopping by Room 211 in the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or by sending the completed registration form and check or money order to the Office of Academic Events & Partnerships, Shawnee State University, 940 Second Street, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662. Check and money orders should be made payable to Shawnee State University. Payment can also be made by phone (credit card only) by calling Mistie Spicer, coordinator of Academic Events & Partnerships, at 740-351-3635.

To learn more about SSU’s Teen Writing Camp, contact Spicer at 740-351-3635 or by email at mspicer@shawnee.edu.