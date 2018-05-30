Council resumes after Memorial Day holiday

Portsmouth City Council met Tuesday night in lieu of their usual Monday evening meeting, which landed on the Memorial Day holiday.

With another brief agenda on hand for the meeting, no public hearing was scheduled, and no citizens present in council chambers spoke regarding items on the agenda.

Jumping into the legislative portion of the evening, an ordinance authorizing the appropriation of $10,000 from the General Fund was passed by council, and a resolution added to the agenda amended a resolution that authorized the city to apply for, accept and enter into a cooperative agreement for construction of the sunrise reservoir 30-inch main replacement and pump station project between the city and the Ohio Water Development Authority. The resolution was amended because, after reviewing the information with OWDA, it was discovered an existing planning loan payoff wasn’t included in the resolution. After discussion of the resolution and a further explanation from Acting City Manager Sam Sutherland, council voted to adopt the resolution.

Following legislation, one citizen spoke on items not on the agenda and asked council members to take action regarding a residence consistently disturbing the peace with vehicular traffic on Oakland Boulevard in Sciotoville. During his ward report, Councilman Thomas Lowe said he was familiar with the residence in question, and had spoken with the occupants regarding the issues.

During the City Clerk’s report, City Clerk Diana Ratliff said 13 resumes had been received to date for the open city manager’s position, and reminded the public that the deadline for submitting a resume is Aug. 1.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ivy Potter at 740-353-3101 ext. 1932

