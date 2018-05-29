Green FFA receives grant

Green FFA from Franklin Furnace has been awarded a $3,000 grant from Tractor Supply Company to fund its “TSC and FFA: Planting the Seeds of Positive Change” project.

Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, recently wrapped its third annual Grants for Growing program which raised a record-breaking $830,000 for the National FFA Foundation. More than 270 grants were awarded, impacting nearly 30,000 students.

Ohio Tractor Supply stores collectively raised $53,000 to fund local FFA projects. In Ohio, 24 grants were awarded to chapters that requested funding to build or enhance sustainable educational projects.