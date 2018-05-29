District winner announced for student art exhibition

COLUMBUS—State Rep. Terry Johnson (R-McDermott) has announced Jerilyn Garrett is the 90th House District winner for the 2018 Ohio House of Representatives Student Art Exhibition.

Garrett is an 11th grader at Peebles High School. She is taught by Beth McElwee.

“How wonderful to see this work of art displayed in Ohio’s capitol — Jerilyn is an artistic ambassador for Adams County and the 90th District,” Johnson said.

The exhibition is open to the public at the Vern Riffe Center for Government and the Arts in the lower level Statehouse connector through the end of the year.

The Ohio House of Representatives, Ohio Arts Council, and Ohio Art Education Association partnered for the third annual student exhibition, which showcases high school artwork from all 99 Ohio House districts. The exhibition recognizes the talents, creativity and innovation of students who receive high quality arts education instruction as part of their academic experience in school, and represents art by some of Ohio’s finest high school artists.