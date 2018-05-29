Funding approved for ONG camp

CINCINNATI, OH — U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) today announced that the FY 2019 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) includes $7.4 million to expand training capabilities at the Ohio National Guard’s Camp Ravenna Joint Military Training Center with a new automated machine gun range. This announcement follows the letter Portman sent the chairman and ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee recently requesting this investment in Camp Ravenna.

“I am pleased to announce this funding in the Senate National Defense Authorization bill which will help our National Guard units training at Camp Ravenna. Camp Ravenna’s strategic location in Northeast Ohio, optimal size, access to robust regional infrastructure and professional Ohio National Guard staff make the base one of the premier Army training centers in the region. A new automated multi-purpose machine gun range will give the Ohio Army National Guard an important, new and much-needed training capability,” Portman said. “It will provide our soldiers a realistic environment to meet their training requirements that currently is not available to them in the state of Ohio. As our men and women in uniform confront the harsh realities we face in the world and take the steps they need to confront them, it is important they have the training, equipment and facilities they need.”

Portman had earlier sent a letter to the chairman and ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee requesting this funding for Camp Ravenna. Portman is a strong supporter and advocate for Ohio’s military facilities and research institutions. These assets provide significant jobs and economic impact across Ohio and directly influence the national security of our country. Forty-three of Ohio’s 88 counties are impacted by these facilities. Ohio Defense spending accounted for more than 66,000 direct jobs, more than $4 billion in salaries and more than a $14 billion economic impact. Portman was awarded the Ohio National Guard Association’s Major General Charles Dick Award for Legislative Excellence for his years of strong support for the Ohio National Guard.