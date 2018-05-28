Miss West platform promotes positivity

Being positive is something that most would love to be. But it’s not always easy, especially if you’re struggling with adversities that seem bigger than you can handle.

One young lady from Portsmouth West, however, wants to help those who need that positivity to help them through their struggles.

Molly Taylor, the River Days candidate from Portsmouth West High School, is preparing for her community service event, to be held June 5. Taylor’s event is called “Rising Up for Positivity,” scheduled fro 6 to 8 p.m. at Portsmouth West High School. It will be presented in two sections. The first will be about an hour. “I will have various guest speakers coming in and talking about the adversities they’ve faced, and how well they’ve coped with each of the negative things that have happened in their lives. The second half we will be filling up bags of encouragement called ‘Rising Up Bags.’ Some of the items we will be filling them up with are bubbles, journals, mirrors, colored pencils, markers, crayons, just anything that people can use to kind of encourage themselves. Along with these there will be signed notes on what positive ways these items can impact them,” Taylor says.

Upon first impression, Taylor comes across as a wonderfully positive young lady with a drive and passion that will help her on her journey as Miss West. She has a goal to help people when they do not always feel the slightest bit positive.

Taylor says her platform is called UP, which stands for Ultimate Positivity, that leads to Unlimited Possibilities. What that is is promoting positivity for people who have been through a lot of heartaches and a lot of adversities in their lives. She wants people to see that not everything is bad, to help them realize there is always a rainbow after the rain.

She is partnering with the Southern Ohio Medical Center Cancer Center, Hillview Nursing Home and The Counseling Center, because those “are the kind of people who are down in the dumps and need a little lifting up.” The origin of her platform, she says, comes from her grandfather, Tony Taylor, who passed away last year from cancer and was the most positive person she had ever met.

“I really wanted to get the families of those who are also going through that something to look forward to, and to tell them that, although this is happening, there are still other things — good things — that can come out of them.”

As for her audience, Taylor is hoping to have a mixed audience, as she will have a younger guest speaker along with an older guest speaker. “That way, anyone who attends my event can relate, not specifically, with what’s going on in their lives. I am not raising any money, because my bags are what is going to be sent to facilities like the Cancer Center, Hillview Nursing Home and The Counseling Center. That’s kind of my way of giving back to the community.” The audience can contribute to the bags, as she will have baskets at the entrance, and if they want to bring anything, they can donate their items. Actually, those wanting to donate don’t even have to attend the event. They can just drop off the items and leave. “This will help me with my community service.” She says her mother has also been collecting monetary donations from those who prefer not to select items, and they will use money to buy what they need to fill the bags.

Taylor plans on dropping the bags off toward the end of the summer, allowing her to collect throughout the summer. “My goal is 50 bags per facility, but I’m hoping and gunning for more.” She says she went to the elementary school and talked to some of the classes that might be interested in bringing in things to help her cause.

When asked how she stays positive, she says, “My key is, I have a really close relationship with God, and that is honestly where this comes from. I attend church, and my youth group and my Bible studies and that kind of gives me my ‘click’ for the week and to help other people, I can’t help other people if I’m hurting myself. I think it’s a really good way for me to spread positivity, since I’m such a positive person myself.” Taylor has a Facebook page called Miss West 2018.

Taylor spoke of being selected as Miss West and how she felt about it. “My student body selected me as the River Days candidate. I wasn’t originally into River Days, but I’ve known a lot of people who have done it, and it looked fun. But I have a crazy summer schedule. I am a youth counselor at a church camp, I have a mission trip, my family vacation, so I knew it was going to be really hard, but I figured if it was meant to be, then it would be, and obviously it was meant to be. I think this is something I can really promote by being positive.” And, if all of that doesn’t keep her busy enough, she will continue to work at The Happy Pot on Second Street in Portsmouth.

Being positive, especially when in a nursing home or suffering from cancer or struggling with addiction seems impossible at times. Taylor just wants to bring a little sunshine in the lives of those people, even if it is just for a little while. The youth of today could learn a lot from her.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins at 740-353-3101 ext. 1928

