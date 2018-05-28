Portsmouth West sets alumni reunion

The 11th annual Portsmouth West Super Alumni Banquet is scheduled for Aug. 4 at Portsmouth West High School.

Social hour begins at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m. and the hall of fame awards ceremony at 7 p.m. Cost is $16 per person in advance, and $20 at the door.

Scholarship money is given to a West graduate, sponsored by Portsmouth West Alumni Association.

A registration form with check or money order can be sent to:

P.W. Alumni Association

c/o Marilyn (Hudson) George

9066 State Route 140

Wheelersburg, Ohio 45694

Reservations should be received by July 28.

For more information, call 740-778-1430 or visit www.westsenators.org.