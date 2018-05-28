Funding available for child abuse prevention

ATHENS — Southeast Ohio organizations with innovative and well-developed programs aimed at strengthening families and promoting healthy child development can now apply for funding from the Southeast Ohio Regional Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Council and the Ohio Children’s Trust Fund.

The Ohio Children’s Trust Fund is the state’s sole public funding source dedicated to preventing child abuse and neglect. It works with eight regional prevention councils to serve all Ohio communities. Ohio University’s Voinovich School of Leadership and Public Affairs is the coordinator for the Southeast Ohio Regional Prevention Council.

About $300,000 is available for child abuse and neglect prevention services. The council requests proposals for specific Incredible Years or Iowa Strengthening Families programs to address its regional prevention plan strategy to promote children’s healthy social and emotional development. To be considered for funding, applicants must propose services in one or more of the following counties: Athens, Gallia, Hocking, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Morgan, Perry, Pike, Ross, Scioto, Vinton and Washington.

Proposals are due by 2 p.m. June 21 to the Ohio University Sourcing Portal. Interested applicants should visit the Ohio Children Trust Fund’s website, click on “Funding Opportunities” to learn more and how to apply at http://jfs.ohio.gov/OCTF.