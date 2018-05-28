With light agenda, council meeting moved to Tuesday

Due to the Memorial Day holiday, the Portsmouth City Council will meet Tuesday instead of its traditional Monday date. The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m, in council chambers, and will begin with the reading and disposing of the journal from the May 14 regular session meeting.

One piece of legislation is on the meeting’s agenda for Tuesday, an ordinance authorizing the appropriation of $10,000 from the General Fund to a Civil Service Testing line item. According to the purposed ordinance, for the year, Civil Service Testing was appropriated the amount of $10,000. To date, requisitions for payment for testing have been submitted in the amount of $4,240, leaving a balance of $5,760. Additional requests for tests have been submitted to the Civil Service Commission for the positions of Fire Department Captain, Fire Department firefighter and cashier. The combined cost for these tests will effectively diminish the balance currently in the fund. Additionally, several eligibility lists will expire this year, and there will be insufficient funds available for future requests for tests for the remainder of the calendar year.

An additional piece of legislation will be presented to council, which will determine whether it will be added to the evening’s agenda. That piece of legislation is a resolution amending Resolution No. 6 that authorized the city of Portsmouth to apply for, accept and enter into a cooperative agreement for construction of the sunrise reservoir 30-inch main replacement and pump station project between the city and the Ohio Water Development Authority. It will repeal Resolution No. 6, because, after reviewing the information with OWDA, it was discovered an existing planning loan payoff wasn’t included in the resolution.

By Ivy Potter

Reach Ivy Potter at 740-353-3101 ext. 1932

