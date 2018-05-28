Soldier’s ID sought

When James L. Howard of Wheelersburg was at an antique store, an oil painting caught his eye, and he purchased the piece of art.

Now he’s trying to find out who is depicted in the painting.

Howard says the identity of the U.S. soldier depicted in the painting is unknown, but assumes he is from the Portsmouth area.

He says the painting will eventually be donated to the Museum of the United States Army for inclusion with its permanent collection, but he’d like to be able to put a name with the face.

As we observe this Memorial Day, should you know the identity of the soldier in the painting, contact The Daily Times at 740-353-3101 ext. 1927 or email PDTnews@aimmediamidwest.com. The information will be forwarded to Howard.