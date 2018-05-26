Saturday additions allow readers to get more for their money

Author Michael Connelly once observed, “A newspaper is the center of a community, it’s one of the tent poles of the community, and that’s not going to be replaced by websites and blogs.”

The Daily Times takes pride in its responsibility as the center of the community and its role as one of the tent poles of the community.

Because of that role, The Daily Times is dedicated to a mantra for its news product: local, local, local. And that content is packed into each issue, especially Saturdays when readers have more time to, as columnist Melissa Martin opines, “feel the thin paper on my fingertips and listen to the crinkly sound as the pages turn.”

And, Martin recalls from her youth, “the Saturday newspaper seemed extra special.”

Beginning today, The Daily Times is expanding its Saturday edition with the addition of a Lifestyles page (B3 in today’s issue), a staple found in many well-rounded newspapers. As the Lifestyles page evolves, expect to see an assortment of births, engagements, weddings and anniversaries, as well as topics on health and fitness, food and recipes, travel, gardening and much more.

Each Saturday edition will continue to be packed with as much local news as possible, as well as enhanced value with the Bonus Weekly, crossword puzzle and color comics.

Recently, RetailMeNot coupons (formerly RedPlum coupons) was added to the Saturday newspaper, as well as continuation of the Smart Source coupons you’re used to seeing. Then, beginning June 2, the popular P&G coupons will be included.

Beginning today, the single-copy newsstand price for your local newspaper increases to $2. Although production costs continue to rise, this is the first price increase at The Daily Times since 2012.

If you are not already a subscriber, you are encouraged to start your subscription today. Email PDTclassifieds@aimmediamidwest.com or call 740-353-3101 ext. 1924. If, however, you prefer to buy your copy of The Daily Times at one of the many single-copy locations, we welcome your continued patronage.

“While change is necessary, it is also scary,” Martin observes. “But some things like local newspapers need to remain intact. I encourage readers to support their local newspaper.”