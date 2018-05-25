Boneyfiddle Final Fridays concert series begins

For local music fans, it’s about that time to pack up your lawn chairs and head to Portsmouth’s historic Boneyfiddle district for the return of Boneyfiddle Final Fridays, which kicks off tonight at Second and Court Streets.

The concert series, which welcomes live performers and features vendor booths with local goodies and offers some food options available for purchase as well, has played a major part in increasing tourism to the Boneyfiddle district and bringing musical acts into Scioto County. Boneyfiddle Final Fridays, created in 2014 under the direction of local entrepreneurs and artists Charlie Haskins and Gail Valentine, has since been handed over to Robert Black of Boneyfiddle Project.

Black, a musician himself, is responsible for compilation albums “Welcome to P’Town” and “Welcome Back P’Town,” which showcase area talent, with proceeds benefiting local art in the historic Boneyfiddle district and funding the concert series.

The Final Fridays concerts, which showcase regional talent, are a byproduct of the Boneyfiddle Project, a nonprofit organization created with the goal of supporting the local arts in the historic district of Boneyfiddle. Since its creation, the Boneyfiddle Final Fridays concerts have grown to welcome hundreds of guests who attend to listen to homegrown talent, as well as take part in the growth of the local economy by shopping in downtown businesses and purchasing from Scioto County vendors.

Tonight, Boneyfiddle Final Fridays presents “Ladies Night,” and will feature performances by Charlotte Gordon, Hilda Doyle and The Ladies of Longford, Sasha Colette Hart, Traci Ann Stanley, Karis Blanton and the Portsmouth Area Children Theater Troupe. The event, like all Final Fridays events, is family friendly and kicks off at 5:30, lasting until 10 p.m.

The concert series, typically held on the last Friday of each month, will continue bringing in talented musicians for free concerts until the season ends in October.

The Boneyfiddle Final Fridays series features both Scioto County talent and regional acts. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/05/web1_Final3_ne2018524141721193.jpg The Boneyfiddle Final Fridays series features both Scioto County talent and regional acts. Big crowds turned out for last year’s Boneyfiddle Final Fridays season. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/05/web1_Final1_ne20185241417187.jpg Big crowds turned out for last year’s Boneyfiddle Final Fridays season. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/05/web1_final4_ne2018524141722631.jpg

Reach Ivy Potter at 740-353-3101 ext. 1932

