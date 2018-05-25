Counterfeit money recovered

Money, it has been observed, does not grow on trees. It also doesn’t lay around in the street.

It was Wednesday when a Scioto County Sheriff’s deputy discovered what he believed was $100 bills laying in the roadway at the intersection of Findley and 12th Street. Upon closer examination, however, it was determined the money was counterfeit. The deputy retrieved the bills from the street and returned to the sheriff’s office.

“We want to bring awareness to the local businesses and individuals so they don’t get scammed by someone attempting to pass the counterfeit money to them during a purchase,” Capt. John W. Murphy said of the fake bills.

Murphy said anyone caught producing and/or attempting to pass counterfeit money could be arrested and charged for criminal simulation.