10-year-old hospitalized after shooting

A Minford 10-year-old is in critical but stable condition after being shot in the stomach.

Scioto County Sheriff’s deputies, along with Minford Fire Department and EMS, responded Thursday night to a residence on Warren Hill Road after reports of a shooting.

Deputies and detectives discovered the 10-year-old sustained a single gunshot wound to the abdomen, and was airlifted to Cabell County Hospital in Huntington, W.Va.

Capt. John W. Murphy said the investigation determined the shooting was accidental.

Due to the age of the victim, no names are being released.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call Detective Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091. All calls will remain anonymous.