Portman receives outstanding legislator award

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) Tuesday received the Committee on Pipe and Tube Imports’ (CPTI) Outstanding Legislator Award. CPTI bestowed this annual award to Portman to honor him for his efforts to protect American steel producers and to fight against unfair imports that threaten the domestic steel industry.

“I greatly appreciate being recognized with this year’s Outstanding Legislator Award,” Portman said. “It is a great honor, but I feel like I am just doing my job for Ohio and trying to find the right balance where we are protecting Ohio jobs from unfair imports while keeping the cost of steel products competitive. I’ve worked from my role in the U.S. Senate to be a partner for the steel industry, to fight against unfair imports and to work to create a level playing field for American companies. I’ll continue working every day to earn this award.”

As a Congressman representing Ohio’s Second District, U.S. trade representative and a Senator from an export state, Portman has fought to create a level playing field for American workers and hold accountable countries that cheat on trade for his entire career. Since coming to the Senate in 2011, he has been involved in more than 40 trade cases where American workers and producers were seeking relief from unfair foreign competition. As one example, Portman’s Leveling the Playing Field Act helped Wheatland Tube in Warren, Ohio, stand up to illegal imports from China. He was awarded the Congressional Steel Champion Award by the American Iron and Steel Institute in 2015 in part because of these efforts. In 2016, the Leveling the Playing Field Act was used to secure three wins against China and several more against other countries.