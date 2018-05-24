Hocking Hills shuttle launches Memorial Day weekend

LOGAN – Travelers now have an easier way to move between the most popular natural features of Ohio’s dazzling Hocking Hills region without the hassle of driving and parking. A new shuttle service is being launched just in time for the summer travel season. Beginning Saturday, shuttles will run every Saturday and Sunday until Oct. 28. The service will also be available on Memorial Day for travelers visiting over the long weekend.

Two shuttles will depart from Homegrown on Main in downtown Logan approximately every 30 minutes, and will drop visitors off at the Old Man’s Cave campground office. Free parking is available in the Hocking County Courthouse in downtown Logan. Two additional buses will loop between four popular hiking hotspots, including Old Man’s Cave, Whispering Cave, Cedar Falls and Ash Cave, offering easy access between trails without having to drive to each. Visitors can leave their car parked at any of these four trails, take the shuttle from trail to trail and return back to pick up their car throughout the day. They can also hike from one trail to another, then hop on the shuttle back to their car, giving them even more time to see the natural features for which the region is celebrated.

The shuttle is $10 per person, and includes a wristband good for unlimited rides that day. The first shuttle departs downtown Logan at 10 a.m., and the final shuttle returns at 6:30 p.m. Well-behaved leashed dogs are permitted on the shuttle.

“Adding a shuttle from downtown Logan to the trails makes experiencing the area’s natural beauty even easier,” says Hocking Hills Tourism Association Executive Director Karen Raymore. “We’re also saving our guests from having to worry about finding a place to park.”

Raymore adds that the tourism association works closely with Hocking Hills State Park to promote stewardship and reduce human impact on the region’s precious natural areas.

With the shuttle service to Old Man’s Cave departing from downtown Logan, it’s now even easier for visitors to experience Logan’s small-town charm before or after hiking Hocking Hills State Park. Sites like the Columbus Washboard Factory, the last factory in America still making washboards; Homegrown on Main, a local artisan coop; and other shops that dot Main Street enhance any visit to the region.

Located 40 miles southeast of Columbus, Hocking Hills offers once-in-a-lifetime experiences that make every day feel like Saturday, with plenty of free activities. The region boasts a wide variety of affordable lodging, from camping, cabins and cottages to hotels and inns. In addition to hiking trails, parks and forests, Hocking Hills is the Canopy Tour Capital of the Midwest, with more than 50 ziplines offered via three distinct guide services. Unique gift and antique shops, canoeing, horseback riding, golf, spas and more add to the allure of the Hocking Hills as the perfect place to unplug. Complete traveler information, including lodging, is available at ExploreHockingHills.com or 800-462-5464.