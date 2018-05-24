Tour of homes scheduled

MARIETTA – The Castle in Marietta is conducting a tour of homes on two weekends in May and June.

Tours are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day May 26-27 and June 3-4. Tickets are $20 for single day, and $35 for both days. Tickets are available for purchase at www.mariettacastle.org or by calling 740-373-4180.

Attendees will experience historic Marietta by touring a variety of homes that make up the first established settlement of the Northwest Territory. The tour is sure to satisfy the interests of collectors, architects, historians, photographers or those who just love old homes. An interesting variety of homes have been selected, showcasing different styles and periods. Homes on Saturday will be different from homes on Sunday.

Tour Schedule:

Saturday, May 26 and June 2

Phillips, 606 Washington St.

Crumrine, 420 Fifth St.

Hatfield, 426 Fifth St.

Forbes, 431 Fifth St.

Feil, 506 Fifth St.

Arnold, 412 Sixth St.

Sunday, May 27 and June 3

The Castle, 418 Fourth St.

Henthorne, 316 Fifth St.

Moberg, 312 Sixth St.

Neyman-Mills, 335 Fifth St.

McGlynn, 511 Tupper St.

Named as one of Ohio’s Best Hometowns in 2018 by Ohio magazine, Marietta is a popular destination for history lovers and families. Established in 1788, Marietta is the oldest city in Ohio, and the first official American settlement territory north and west of the Ohio River. Known as the “Riverboat Town,” it is located at the confluence of the Ohio and Muskingum rivers.

The Castle was the home of some of Marietta’s most prominent and influential citizens. The property was leased as early as 1808 by a potter and his family, making it one of the earliest pottery manufacturing sites in the entire Northwest Territory. The Gothic Revival house was built in 1855, and a carriage house was completed just three years later.