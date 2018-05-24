Shriners host car show

The Shriners Charity Hospital Fund will host its second annual Cruise-In Car and Motorcycle Show 5 to 9 p.m. June 2 behind Portsmouth West High School at the Shrine Club, 14864 Route 52W in West Portsmouth next to Earl Thomas Conley Park.

A donation of $10 is requested for the Children’s Shrine Hospitals in Cincinnati and Lexington, Ky. Registration will start at 3:30 p.m. Nachos, hamburgers, hot dogs, other food and prizes will be available.

The cruise-in will feature music, concessions, flea market items and 50/50 drawings, along with many free items. Other scheduled Shrine Cruise-Ins will be held 5 to 9 p.m. July 7, Aug. 11 and Sept. 8 at the club. Can’t make them all? Schedule another date from July through September and enjoy the fun, fellowship and food while supporting children from our area who need medical help at one of the Shrine Hospitals at no cost to their families.