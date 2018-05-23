Grand jury hands down indictments

The Scioto County grand jury has returned 23 public indictments and three secret indictments following its May 18 meeting, according to County Prosecutor Mark E. Kuhn.

An indictment is a finding enough evidence exists to hold a trial. It is not a finding of guilt.

Those indicted include:

Michael Joseph Noel, 35, of Portsmouth, charged with possessing criminal tools, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possesion of drugs;

Matthew T. Washington, 30, of Portsmouth, charged with possessing criminal tools, possession of cocaine;

Stephen Watson, 26, of Columbus, charged with having weapons while under disability;

Shawn D. Markwell, 32, of Portsmouth, charged with burglary;

Joshua D. Horner, 29, of Portsmouth, charged with burglary;

Robert Gene Porter, 31, of Minford, charged with three counts of burglary, three counts of breaking and entering, six counts of theft, three counts of grand theft/firearm;

Stephen D. Watson, 26, of West Portsmouth, charged with vandalism, attempted escape;

Jordan A. James, 28, of Portsmouth, charged with vandalism, attempted escape;

Eric Lee Winters, 32, of West Portsmouth, charged with escape;

Lloyd Russell Coyner, 35, of Portsmouth, charged with five counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs;

Alice Ann Dunlap, 46, of Portsmouth, charged with conspiracy, four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, four counts of trafficking in heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin;

Stephanie Lynn Montgomery, 26, address unknown, charged with conspiracy, two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, four counts of trafficking in heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin;

Emery Franklin Williams III, 49, address unknown, charged with conspiracy, four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, four counts of trafficking in heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin;

Corey Lynn Dyer, 27, of Franklin Furnace, charged with theft;

Alexander N. Francis, 26, of Columbus, charged with improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle;

Matthew Patton, 32, of Portsmouth, charged with obstructing official business;

Richard Wayne Crabtree Jr., 39, of Otway, charged with failure to appear;

Kayla R. Hayslip, 30, of West Portsmouth, charged with failure to appear;

Brian K. Louderback, 35, of Portsmouth, charged with failure to appear;

Tisena R. Ventola, 46, of Columbus, charged with failure to appear;

Jason McGlone, 36, of Lucasville, charged with failure to appear;

Martin Lee Warren, 54, of Piketon, charged with two counts of failure to appear; and

Cynthia Spencer, 37, of Portsmouth, charged with failure to appear;

