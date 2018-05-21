Rollover accident on Kinney’s Lane diverts traffic

A Monday afternoon crash on Kinney’s Lane across from the Southern Ohio Medical Center Urgent Care facility blocked traffic in both directions as first responders assessed the accident and cleared the roadway.

According to authorities at the scene, the accident occurred between Sunrise Avenue and Oakland Avenue where a vehicle traveling eastbound collided with a car parked in an eastbound direction on the side of the street.

Portsmouth Police Department and Portsmouth Fire and Rescue were at the scene, and diverted eastbound traffic onto Sunrise, while westbound traffice was directed onto Oakland.

According to police, a 2013 Honda Hybrid ran outside of the main path of the road and struck the left side of a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu. The impact forced the Malibu onto the sidewalk and grass to the immediate right of Kinney’s Lane. The Hybrid flipped onto its top after hitting the Malibu, and came to rest a halfway between Sunrise and Oakland. Authorities said there were no serious injuries in the incident.

Police declined to comment as to the individuals involved in the crash.

A 2013 Honda Hybrid sits on its top after striking a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu Monday afternoon on Kinney’s Lane in Portsmouth. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/05/web1_Crash-1.jpg A 2013 Honda Hybrid sits on its top after striking a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu Monday afternoon on Kinney’s Lane in Portsmouth. A 2013 Honda Hybrid (left) reportedly struck a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu Monday on Kinney’s Lane in Portsmouth. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/05/web1_Crash-2.jpg A 2013 Honda Hybrid (left) reportedly struck a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu Monday on Kinney’s Lane in Portsmouth.

By Kevin Colley kcolley@aimmediamidwest.com

