East High School Alumni Banquet set for Saturday June 9

The 27th annual East High School Alumni Scholarship Banquet will be June 9 at the SOMC Friends Community Center, inside the SOMC LIFE Center building, 1202 18th Street in Portsmouth. Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 7 p.m.

The scholarship committee of alumni and school representatives chooses the alumni scholarship winners, with certificates being presented at the banquet. This year, the alumni will award several $1,000 scholarships thanks to the generosity of contributing alumni. Alumni association scholarships, as well as family memorial scholarships, will be presented, including the Bouts family, Deemer family and Roney family memorial scholarships, and the Noxsel-Waddell Foundation and Scioto Foundation EHS Alumni UCAN scholarships.

Dinner reservations are $22 per person, and will be catered by the Scioto Ribber. After dinner (entertainment only) reservations may be made for $10. Entertainment provided this year by Schmidty’s Mobile DJ & Photo Booth. For more information or to submit alumni names and addresses to be included on the mailing list, email EastTartanAlumni@mail.com.

The alumni letter/registration form can be downloaded from the school website at www.east.k12.oh.us/alumni-news. Dinner reservations must be received by June 2. Registration forms and checks for dinner reservations or scholarship donations made payable to the EHS Alumni Association should be sent to Trent Williams, Treasurer, 2520 Kalyn Drive, Portsmouth, OH 45662.