Edgewood Manor thanks local law enforcement

On behalf of National Law Enforcement Week, Edgewood Manor of Lucasville dropped off some special sweets to the hard-working individuals at the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office to show their appreciation.

“For National Law Enforcement Week, we at Edgewood Manor wanted to do something special for our local law enforcement,” Edgewood Manor Director of Admissions Cindy Stevens said. “We would like to thank the Scioto County Sheriff’s Department for all their hard work, dedication and the support they give to each and every person within the community. We want to thank them for their service to the county, and everything they do for the Morgan Township community.”

A tray of freshly baked cookies was hand-delivered by Stevens to the department on Thursday, and received by Sheriff Marty Donini and his staff.

Receiving appreciation during National Law Enforcement Week were (from left) Chief Todd Miller; Sheriff Marty Donini; Cindy Stevens, director of admissions at Edgewood Manor of Lucasville; Capt. Robert Woodford and Capt. John Murphy. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/05/web1_EDGEWOOD_ne2018517132850441.jpg Receiving appreciation during National Law Enforcement Week were (from left) Chief Todd Miller; Sheriff Marty Donini; Cindy Stevens, director of admissions at Edgewood Manor of Lucasville; Capt. Robert Woodford and Capt. John Murphy.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

