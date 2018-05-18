It’s not too early for back-to-school immunizations

The Portsmouth City Health Department recognizes that the school year is coming to an end, but would like to encourage parents to have their children immunized for the 2018-19 school year now to avoid the back-to-school immunization rush. Parents of kindergartners, seventh graders and students entering college are encouraged to review their children’s immunization record to ensure they are ready for the upcoming year.

Back-to-school vaccinations help protect Ohio’s children and families from the spread of infectious diseases. Vaccines help develop immunity to countless infectious diseases by enabling the body to recognize and fight vaccine preventable diseases. The following vaccines are required for Ohio children entering or returning to school in the fall:

Kindergarten — DTaP (Diptheria, Tetanus, Pertussis), IPV (polio), MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) and Varicella (chicken pox);

Seventh grade — Tdap and MCV4 (meningococcal) (second dose required at age 16); and

College entry — Men B (recommended).

For more information, visit www.odh.ohio.gov, Immunization: Required Vaccines for Childcare and School.

If your child is due for a vaccination, visit your child’s healthcare provider or the Portsmouth City Health Department, 605 Washington Street, 2nd Floor. You may also call PCHD Nursing Division at 740-353-8863 for an appointment. Walk-ins are also available 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The health department is closed for lunch noon to 12:30 p.m.