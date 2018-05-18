Committee approves bipartisan legislation for veterans museum

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senators Rob Portman (R-OH) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH) applauded

The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on Thursday passed bipartisan legislation, the National Veterans Memorial and Museum Act, which would designate the Veterans Memorial and Museum in Columbus as the National Veterans Memorial and Museum. This museum will provide an important venue to honor America’s veterans and educate the American people about their sacrifice.

U.S. Senators Rob Portman (R-OH) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH), along with Representatives Steve Stivers (R-OH), Joyce Beatty (D-OH) and Pat Tiberi (R-OH) introduced the legislation, which now awaits action on the Senate floor.

“Our veterans have made countless sacrifices on our behalf, and we owe our freedom and liberty to their bravery,” Portman said. “It is important that our future generations know about the selfless sacrifices made by so many men and women of the armed forces and their families. The National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Columbus is one way we can commemorate not only brave Ohioans, but all Americans veterans, and I’m glad the Energy and Natural Resources Committee passed this legislation today. I urge my colleagues to join us in supporting this bill so that we can get it to the president’s desk for his signature.”

“Ohioans are grateful for the sacrifice and service of our veterans and their families,” Brown said. “The Ohio Veterans Memorial and Museum is a fitting tribute to those who’ve served, and designating it as the National Veterans Museum and Memorial will honor all America’s veterans and attract new attention to this important landmark.”

This bipartisan legislation, which was introduced last year, will designate the Veterans Memorial and Museum in Columbus as the National Veterans Memorial and Museum. The National Veterans Memorial and Museum’s mission is to honor Ohioans’ contributions through military service, connect civilians with veterans and their military experience, and educate schoolchildren about the history and value of service.

In addition, the museum will host events for active duty and retired military members, including homecoming ceremonies, ROTC trainings and graduations, celebrations and parades.