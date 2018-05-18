Senate passes resolution to preserve net neutrality

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted in favor of the reinstatement of net neutrality rules in order to protect the right to a free and open internet.

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), who joined a petition last week to force a Senate vote overturning the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) repeal of net neutrality rules, was among those voting to reinstate net neutrality. The resolution now moves to the House.

“Net neutrality is about keeping the internet accessible for small businesses, students, entrepreneurs, startups and Ohioans looking for jobs,” Brown said. “We shouldn’t be putting internet access out of reach for Ohioans to pad the pockets of the biggest telecomm executives.”

In December, the FCC voted to repeal the 2015 Open Internet Order, which prohibits internet service providers from setting up internet fast and slow lanes and ensured they could not block or slow down internet traffic.

Brown has been fighting to keep the internet free and open from corporate interference:

Brown and several of his colleagues introduced a resolution of disapproval to rescind FCC Chairman Ajit Pai’s move and fully restore the Open Internet Order.