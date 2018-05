Spring cleanup for Clay Township is 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Residents may dispose of unwanted items and debris in dumpsters located at the Clay Township Garage in the Clay Industrial Park. Access to the dumpsters will be limited to township residents, and proper identification will be checked by township personnel. No hazardous materials, such as paint, oil, asbestos, batteries, tires, etc., will be accepted.