Portsmouth Public Library programs for the week of May 21-26.

Children Programs

Monday, May 21 – Preschool Prom at 6 p.m. at Portsmouth

Saturday, May 26 – LEGO Club Jr. at 2 p.m. at Portsmouth

Tween Programs

Wednesday, May 23 – Ceramic Tile Sharpie Craft at 4:30 p.m. at Portsmouth

Thursday, May 24 – Birdfeeder Craft at 4 p.m. at South Webster

Thursday, May 24 – LEGO Building at 4:30 p.m. at New Boston

Teen Programs

Monday, May 21 – Dungeons and Dragons at 2:30 p.m. at Portsmouth

Monday, May 21 – Glitter Light Switch Cover Craft at 6 p.m. at New Boston

Tuesday, May 22 – Paper Marbling at 2:30 p.m. at Portsmouth

Wednesday, May 23 – STEAM Games at 2:30 p.m. at Portsmouth

Thursday, May 24 – Teen Book Group at 2:30 p.m. at Portsmouth

Friday, May 25 – Wii Games and Crafts at 2:30 p.m. at Portsmouth

Adult Programs

Monday, May 21 – Pieces & Patches Quilting at 6 p.m. at Lucasville

Thursday, May 24 – Stippling Porcelain Craft at 4 p.m. at Portsmouth ($5 program fee)

Computer Instruction Class

Class requires registration (740-⁠354-⁠5688 ext. 10529) and is located at Portsmouth.

Monday, May 21 – Microsoft Publisher at 11 a.m.

Tuesday, May 22 – Computer Basics at 1 p.m.

Tuesday, May 22 – Photo Editing at 3 p.m.

Thursday, May 24 – Tech Cafe at 11 a.m.

Contact your local branch for more information on these programs.

Lucasville: 740-⁠259-⁠6119

New Boston: 740-⁠456-⁠4412

Portsmouth: 740-⁠354-⁠5688

South Webster: 740-⁠778-⁠2122

Wheelersburg: 740-⁠574-⁠6116