Portsmouth Public Library programs for the week of May 21-26.
Children Programs
Monday, May 21 – Preschool Prom at 6 p.m. at Portsmouth
Saturday, May 26 – LEGO Club Jr. at 2 p.m. at Portsmouth
Tween Programs
Wednesday, May 23 – Ceramic Tile Sharpie Craft at 4:30 p.m. at Portsmouth
Thursday, May 24 – Birdfeeder Craft at 4 p.m. at South Webster
Thursday, May 24 – LEGO Building at 4:30 p.m. at New Boston
Teen Programs
Monday, May 21 – Dungeons and Dragons at 2:30 p.m. at Portsmouth
Monday, May 21 – Glitter Light Switch Cover Craft at 6 p.m. at New Boston
Tuesday, May 22 – Paper Marbling at 2:30 p.m. at Portsmouth
Wednesday, May 23 – STEAM Games at 2:30 p.m. at Portsmouth
Thursday, May 24 – Teen Book Group at 2:30 p.m. at Portsmouth
Friday, May 25 – Wii Games and Crafts at 2:30 p.m. at Portsmouth
Adult Programs
Monday, May 21 – Pieces & Patches Quilting at 6 p.m. at Lucasville
Thursday, May 24 – Stippling Porcelain Craft at 4 p.m. at Portsmouth ($5 program fee)
Computer Instruction Class
Class requires registration (740-354-5688 ext. 10529) and is located at Portsmouth.
Monday, May 21 – Microsoft Publisher at 11 a.m.
Tuesday, May 22 – Computer Basics at 1 p.m.
Tuesday, May 22 – Photo Editing at 3 p.m.
Thursday, May 24 – Tech Cafe at 11 a.m.
Contact your local branch for more information on these programs.
Lucasville: 740-259-6119
New Boston: 740-456-4412
Portsmouth: 740-354-5688
South Webster: 740-778-2122
Wheelersburg: 740-574-6116
