Celtic band concert set for Waverly

WAVERLY — Scotland’s Tannahill Weavers will bring their dynamic, traditional Celtic music to the Waverly Grace UMC Family Life Center, 105 S. High Street, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 29.

The Tannahill Weavers are one of Scotland’s premier traditional bands. Their diverse repertoire spans the centuries with fire-driven instrumentals, topical songs, and original ballads and lullabies. Their music demonstrates to old and young alike the rich and varied musical heritage of the Celtic people.

These versatile musicians have received worldwide accolades consistently over the years for their exuberant performances and outstanding recording efforts that seemingly can’t get better … yet continue to do just that.

The Tannahills have turned their acoustic excitement loose on audiences with an electrifying effect. They have an unique combination of traditional melodies, driving rhythmic accompaniment and rich vocals that make their performances unforgettable. As the Winnipeg Free Press noted, “The Tannahill Weavers — properly harnessed — could probably power an entire city for a year on the strength of last night’s concert alone. The music may be old-time Celtic, but the drive and enthusiasm are akin to straight-ahead rock and roll.”

Born of a session in Paisley, Scotland and named for the town’s historic weaving industry and local poet laureate Robert Tannahill, the group has made an international name for its special brand of Scottish music, blending the beauty of traditional melodies with the power of modern rhythms. Over the years the Tannies have been trailblazers for Scottish music, and their tight harmonies and powerful, inventive arrangements have won them fans from beyond the folk and Celtic music scenes.

In 2011, the band was inducted into the Scottish Traditional Music Hall of Fame, and in 2014, they were joined by innovative piper Lorne MacDougall. MacDougall comes with a high pedigree, having arranged and performed pipes for the Disney Pixar movie “Brave,” Dreamworks’ “How to Train Your Dragon 2,” and the BBCs “Dr. Who,” along with a long list of other accomplishments.

As they embark on their 50th anniversary year in 2018, they are firmly established as one of the premier groups on the concert stage. From reflective ballads to footstomping reels and jigs, the variety and range of the material they perform is matched only by their enthusiasm and lively Celtic spirits. “An especially eloquent mixture of the old and the new,” says The New York Times. “Scotland’s Tannahill Weavers play acoustic instruments, but the atmosphere at their shows is electric. The quartet is as tight and as versatile as any band in the Celtic music revival. They can summon rock ‘n’ roll intensity or haunting introspection,” said The Boston Globe.

Tickets are $20. For advanced ticket sales, which is preferred, call Gary Sager at Prussia Valley Dulcimers at 740-941-1271 or email pvdulcimers@bright.net. Advanced ticket purchases will speed up the concert entry process and help organizers plan for attendance. Tickets will also be sold at the door.