Creative writing workshop scheduled

A creative writing workshop, “Escape Reality with Fiction Writing,” is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 2 in the Flohr Lecture Hall of the Clark Memorial Library on the Shawnee State University campus.

The fiction writing workshop is open to all SSU students, staff and faculty, as well as anyone 18 years of age or older. Registration fee is $50, and includes lunch. Deadline to pre-register is May 25. Day of registration fee will be available at $55.

Registration can be found online at www.shawnee.edu/offices/academic-events/media/Writing-Workshop-Flier.pdf.

Payment can be processed in person, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday in Room 211 of the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, or mailed to Office of Academic Events & Partnerships, Shawnee State University, 940 Second Street, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662, or by phone by calling Mistie Spicer, coordinator of the Office of Academic Events & Partnership, at 740-351-3635.

The workshop will be led by Christina Jones, SSU alumna and career advisor of SSU’s Student Career Services. She is also an adjunct instructor for the Department of English and Humanities and the University College. Jones has a master’s degree in English with a concentration in creative writing from Ohio University. Jones has published poetry, fiction and non-fiction pieces in anthologies and literary journals.

Attendees will learn the methods of creating unusual plots, realistic characters with unusual circumstances, plot-twists and memorable endings.

“I’m very excited to have the opportunity to get together with other people interested and excited about writing fiction,” Jones says. “To me, fiction writing offers such a great escape to worlds where anything is possible. Summer fees like that for both student and teachers, so I’m hoping this workshop is a great combination. I have some fun writing techniques to teach about creating plot-twists and unpredictable characters, and I can’t wait to see what’s created from the workshop.”

For information about the workshop, contact Spicer at 740-351-3635 or mspicer@shawnee.edu.