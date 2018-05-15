Motorcyle crash results in fatality

The Ohio State Highway Patrol continues its investigation into Friday’s fatal motorcycle accident northeast of Rosemount.

The OSHP Portsmouth Post received a call at 7:39 a.m. Friday about a motorcycle crash on Maple Benner Road at Zura Ruby Road.

Investigators say L.W. Johnson, 48, of Portsmouth, was traveling west on Maple Benner Road when he drove off the right side of the roadway as he was attempting to turn onto Zura Ruby Road. He reportedly struck a sign and was ejected into the creek, with the motorcycle coming to rest on top of him. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.