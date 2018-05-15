Three ordinances passed by city council

The Portsmouth City Council met Monday night, and chose to expedite the legislation process by passing not one, not two, but three ordinances while suspending the usual three-reading rule.

In expediting the ordinances, council invoked the emergency clause in accordance with Section 10 of the city charter in order to facilitate administration and daily operation, and avoid practical and legal entaglements.

The first ordinance called for the authorization and acceptance of $960 into a general fund revenue account, and the appropriation of the same amount into fire department service contracts received from a 2018 MARCS grant award from the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of State Fire Marshal.

A second ordinance authorized the acting city manager to enter into a temporary easement agreement with Columbia Gas of Ohio. In addition, Columbia Gas of Ohio requested a temporary construction easement for pipeline installation.

Lastly, the third ordinance authorized the establishment of a fund account for a Justice Reinvestment and Incentive Grant, and further authorized the acceptance and appropriation of funds as received within the new fund. The purpose of the grant is to provide funds to court probation departments and community-based correctional facilities to adopt policies and practices based on the latest research on how to reduce the number of offenders on probation supervision who violate the conditions of their supervision. The total grant over a two-year period beginning Jan. 1, 2018, and ending June 30, 2019, is in the amount of $70,785.

A resolution added to the meetings agenda, which designated the city manager as an authorized agent for the Federal Emergency Management Agency Public Assistance Grant Program and accepting grant and obligations, was also adopted by council. During the portion of the meeting reserved for statements or remarks from citizens present on items not on the agenda, five individuals voiced their complaints on bright lights interrupting residents living at the Riverview retirement buildings.

Councilman Sean Dunne, as well as Acting City Manager Sam Sutherland, assured citizens the issue was being addressed.

During miscellaneous business and reports, City Clerk Diana Ratliff reported that as of Monday’s meeting, 11 resumes for the open position of city manager had been recieved and forwarded on to council members for further review. The position of city manager, temporarily filled by Sutherland, has been vacant since former city manager Derek Allen tendered his resignation earlier this year.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ivy Potter at 740-353-3101 ext. 1932

Reach Ivy Potter at 740-353-3101 ext. 1932