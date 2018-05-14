Posted on by

Indictments handed down


The Scioto County grand jury has returned four public indictments following its May 11 meeting, according to County Prosecutor Mark E. Kuhn.

An indictment is a finding that enough evidence exists to hold a trial. It is not a finding of guilt.

Those indicted include:

Gina B. Howard, 29, of West Portsmouth, charged with possession of heroin and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia;

Jeffrey K. Marsh, 32, of West Portsmouth, charged with possession of heroin and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia;

Gary D. Holsinger, 27, of Lucasville, charged with aggravated possession of drugs; and

Ezekiel Roulette, 40, of West Portsmouth, charged with possession of cocaine.

