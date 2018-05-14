Indictments handed down

The Scioto County grand jury has returned four public indictments following its May 11 meeting, according to County Prosecutor Mark E. Kuhn.

An indictment is a finding that enough evidence exists to hold a trial. It is not a finding of guilt.

Those indicted include:

Gina B. Howard, 29, of West Portsmouth, charged with possession of heroin and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia;

Jeffrey K. Marsh, 32, of West Portsmouth, charged with possession of heroin and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia;

Gary D. Holsinger, 27, of Lucasville, charged with aggravated possession of drugs; and

Ezekiel Roulette, 40, of West Portsmouth, charged with possession of cocaine.