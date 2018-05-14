Green High School graduation set

Green High School’s Commencement ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 20, in the high school gymnasium.

Graduating Summa Cum Laude is Randall King, the son of Randall and Caroline King of Franklin Furnace. King is the recipient of the Shawnee State University Achievement Scholarship. He has been awarded the Honda Ohio State STEM Award. He has been a Miami University Summer Scholar. King has also been awarded the John Philip Sousa Band Award. King will attend Shawnee State University, where he will major in English education.

Graduating Cum Laude are Abigail Cade, the daughter of Melissa Colyer of Ironton and Aaron Cade of Kitts Hill; Ashlyn Bentley Ramey, the daughter of Eric and Erica Ramey of Franklin Furnace; Kayla Ann Sampson, the daughter of James and Lee Ann Sampson of Franklin Furnace; and Halen Gail Sweeney, the daughter of Jeff and Michelle Wheeler of Franklin Furnace.

The remaining graduates are Leslie G. Arthur, Carson James Bailey, Cole Mason Bailey, Connor James Barnett, Dylan Thomas Besco, Paige Elizabeth Blevins, Derrick Joseph Brown, Abigail Colyer Cade, Chase Douglas Clark, Jordan Tyler Collins, Kimberly Paige Cornwell, Dalton Grant Etterling, Shawn Edward Fannin, Ronnie Lee Faulkner, Leslie Von Gallion, LeeAnna Rae Hale, Jenna Marie Hanshaw, Rocky Lee Howard, Haley Nicole Hughes, Joshua Paul Edward Kidd, Randall L. King, Kobe Elijah Lennex, Rylee Derek Maynard, Drake Rilee Mougey, Jessica Bernice Murray, Jacob Dylan McKenzie, James Dewayne Murphy, Ashlyn Bentley Ramey, Brian Austin Sampson, Kayla Ann Sampson, Amandy Renee Lynn Spangler, Aaron Tyler Stormes, Halen Gail Sweeney, Chase Tylor Thompson, Ethan Gage Timberlake and Hallie Rochelle Williams.