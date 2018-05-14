Council to consider three ordinance at tonight’s meeting

The Portsmouth City Council meets tonight for a regular session meeting in council chambers. After a period of limited legislation making an appearance on meeting agendas, three new ordinances will be topics of discussion at the 6 p.m. meeting.

The first ordinance calls for the authorization and acceptance of $960 into a general fund revenue account, and the appropriation of the same amount into fire department service contracts received from a 2018 MARCS grant award from the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of State Fire Marshal.

A second ordinance would authorize the acting city manager to enter into a temporary easement agreement with Columbia Gas of Ohio. In addition, Columbia Gas of Ohio is requesting a temporary construction easement for pipeline installation. Because the proposed construction will inhibit traffic and potentially cause other logistical problems in the Sunrise neighborhood, it is requested that council pass the legislation as an emergency ordinance as to expedite the construction process and decongest the area. If approved, the item would be passed as an emergency in accordance with Section 10 of the city charter in order to facilitate administration, daily operation and avoid practical and legal entanglements.

The third ordinance on the agenda is an ordinance authorizing the establishment of a fund account for a Justice Reinvestment and Incentive Grant, and further authorizing the acceptance and appropriation of funds as received within the new fund. The purpose of the grant is to provide funds to court probation departments and community-based correctional facilities to adopt policies and practices based on the latest research on how to reduce the number of offenders on probation supervision who violate the conditions of their supervision. The total grant over a two-year period beginning Jan. 1, 2018, and ending June 30, 2019, is in the amount of $70,785.

Attendees at the meeting will have an opportunity to speak on items both on and off the agenda.

