County road work schedule

Darren C. LeBrun, P.E., P.S., Scioto County Engineer, announced the work schedule for May 14-20 for the Engineer’s Department.

County crew work

Berming (weather permitting)

Cook Road (CR30) in Valley Township on Monday.

Blue Run Road (CR29) in Jefferson and Madison Townships on Tuesday

Mt. Carmel Road (CR212) in Madison Township on Wednesday

Salem Road (CR20) in Madison Township on Thursday

Traffic will be maintained with the use of flaggers.

Mowing

Dogwood Ridge Road in Porter Township.

Dixon Mill Road in Harrison and Porter Townships.

Gephart Road in Bloom and Harrison Townships.

Lick Run – Lyra Road in Porter and Vernon Townships.

Big Bear Creek Road in Morgan and Rarden Townships.

Henley – Deemer Road in Union Township.

Colley Road in Rush Township.

McDermott – Pond Creek Road in Rush and Union Townships.

Wall Construction

Morris Lane-Blue Run Road (CR54) in Jefferson Township will have intermittent flagging beginning through June 2 during the remainder of MSE wall construction at bridge B-13 rear. The location of the flagging is Flatwood-Fallen Timber Road (CR184) and Blue Run Township Road (TR182).

Veterans Memorial Highway Impacts

Pershing Avenue (TR1193) in Porter Township continues to be closed through July 31. Portsmouth Joint Venture is working on bridge 5 and 6 deck pours/approach slabs, drainage installation, 204/304 placement, paving, median barrier wall and reconstruction of Pershing Avenue and utilities. The location of the construction is east of Slocum Avenue. Local traffic will be detoured to Marne Avenue. Emergency vehicles will be accommodated if necessary.

Lucasville – Minford Road (CR28) in Madison Township continues to have intermittent flagging through Saturday, July 28th. Portsmouth Joint Venture will be utilizing intermittent flagging to allow for construction of bridge B-11. There will be a minimum of one lane of traffic. The location of the flagging is between Flowers – Ison Road (TR381) or Rases Mountain Drive (TR1570).

Swauger Valley Road (CR31) in Harrison Township continues to have flagging operations through June 30. The location is between South Street and Shumway Hollow Road. The flagging operations, if necessary, will allow construction of bridge B-9 on Swauger Valley Road. Portsmouth Joint Venture will be doing the flagging.

Blue Run Road (CR29) in Jefferson Township continues to have flagging operations through June 2. The location is near the intersection with Flowers – Ison Road (TR381). The flagging operation will allow for stripping of form work and sealing of MSE walls to complete bridge B-12 by Portsmouth Joint Venture.

Shumway Hollow Road (TR234) in Harrison Township continues to be closed through July 31. Portsmouth Joint Venture closed the road for the purpose of off-road waste hauling.

U.S. Route 52 east bound ramp will be closed through June 20. Portsmouth Joint Venture will be completing station 39+40 manhole/headwall and east bound U.S. Route 52 concrete barrier wall.