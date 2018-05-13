Ratcliff receives nursing award

Meghan Ratcliff, a licensed practical nurse since 2009 and currently at Best Care Nursing and Rehab Center in Wheelersburg, recently received the 2018 Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The Daisy Award is an annual presentation held during nurse’s week, May 6-12.

Ratcliff has been an LPN, LPN supervisor and is now health information management coordinator for Best Care.

The winner is chosen by their peers, using the following criteria:

Established a special connection with a patient/family;

Has significantly made a difference in the life of a patient;

Shows empathy in all situations;

Is an outstanding role model for the nursing profession;

Generates enthusiasm and energy towards meeting the challenges of nursing;

Consistently exhibits excellent interpersonal skills; and

Exemplifies the essence of professional nursing in all activities.