Author to present at schools, library

Mark Ludy, a popular children’s author and illustrator, begins a three-day speaking tour of Portsmouth Monday, speaking at three different schools and at Portsmouth Public Library.

Ludy will kick off his tour Monday morning when he speaks at an assembly for third and fourth graders at East Portsmouth Elementary. He will then conduct a book signing for the students.

At 6 p.m. Monday, he will be the featured speaker for a community event at Portsmouth Public Library, and will be available for another autograph session for his books.

Ludy will visit Portsmouth High School Tuesday, where he will be working with art classes and computer graphics classes, before delivering his message at an assembly for the entire junior high and senior high student body.

On Wednesday, Ludy will begin the morning with encouraging words to staff and faculty, followed by a presentation to third and fourth graders. He will again be available for a book signing at the school.

Ludy caps his three days in Portsmouth at 7 p.m. Wednesday with another community speaking event and book signing.

Ludy was in Portsmouth for a week in 2007, and this marks his first return to south central Ohio in 11 years.

Ludy is a dynamic communicator and has been a regular speaker during the past 18 years, speaking to all ages at businesses and universities, and with families and students everywhere. His natural ability as a storyteller keeps his audiences spellbound and engaged. His unique brand of humor and comedic timing, coupled with heart, content, encouragement and inspiration always makes for a memorable and meaningful time.

His books, which have circled the globe, first opened the doors to his speaking. His insights garnered from starting his own publishing house purely on grit and dime have provided invaluable insight into what it takes to succeed and how to press on past failure. His own struggles and journey he candidly shares, allowing for his audiences to relate and introspectively evaluate their own lives. He is unique as a speaker in that he lives in the creative trenches day in and day out, marrying that with marketing, business, family and faith. Because of his involvement in the whole spectrum of the creative process, his insight is worth hearing. Audiences are often refreshed, inspired and challenged in the most beautiful way.

Among the books that bear Ludy’s name are those he has both written and illustrated — “Jujo: The Youngest Tribesman,” “The Grump,” “The North American Animal ABC Book” and “The Farmer” — and those for which he provided the illustrations — “His Story,” “When I Was a Boy … I Dreamed,” “When I Was a Girl … I Dreamed,” “Paper Monsters” and “23 Lost at Sea.” He also provided the illustrations for two wordless picture books: “The Flower Man” and “Noah: The Wordless Picture Book.”

Born in 1973 in Seattle, he is the youngest in a family of five. He grew up in the shadow of others with a doodling obsession and an imagination fueled daily. At the age of 18, he recognized his calling to be a “communicator,” be it through his pen, his drawing or his voice. With this, he set out to use his talent and give what he had to the world. Today he continues to create stories, tell stories and bring them to life through illustration, touching hearts, stirring hearts and challenging the status quo of thought and action.

He’s married and has three children. They travel extensively and seem to find adventure at every turn. Ludy is still fueling the imagination and that of his kids.

