Hall of Fame nominations due today

Plans are being finalized for the annual South Webster High School Alumni Banquet, scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. May 26 in the high school gymnasium.

This year, the alumni association will honor the classes of 1968, 1978 and 1993 during the banquet. In addition, the Class of 2018 will be honored guests as the newest members of the alumni association.

Butch Buckle, dba Buckle Catering, will cater the banquet. Tickets are $15 per dinner for those making reservations, and $20 for walk-ins. The menu will consist of roast beef, fried chicken, green beans, buttered corn, mashed potatoes, gravy, cole slaw, beverage, and an assortment of cheesecake and cupcakes.

Any alumnus from South Webster High School wishing to nominate a South Webster High School graduate for consideration as a candidate for induction into the Hall of Fame must do so no later than today.

Officers of the alumni association have worked diligently coordinating efforts to raise money for scholarship purposes. Those wishing to make a donation to the scholarship fund should send contributions to:

Alumni Scholarship Fund

c/o Rodney Barnett

P.O. Box 357

South Webster, Ohio 45682

To make reservations or for questions, call one of the following:

Cheryl Canter 740-357-3034

Brandi Rose Zimmerman 740-464-0878

Lori Ruth Wheeler 740-357-3001

Rodney Barnett 740-778-0001