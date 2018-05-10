Investigation of tour company urged

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Thursday, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) wrote to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio Justin Herdman requesting investigations into Discovery Tours, a now allegedly bankrupt business that provided long-distance, out-of-state field trips for Ohio students. Brown says the FTC and the Department of Justice (DOJ) should determine whether Discovery Tours broke any laws, and ensure there are proper consequences for the company cheating hardworking parents out of their money.

Discovery Tours recently canceled trips for several Ohio schools after students and families had already paid for their trips. The company did not issue any refunds, and has not accounted for the money collected from hardworking Ohio students and families.

“Beyond the disturbing reality that hundreds of students will likely miss long-awaited school trips, is the fact that a company allegedly received hundreds of thousands of dollars – and possibly millions – from Ohio families for services that the company will not provide. And the company has failed to provide any information as to when or if the money it received will be returned to those hardworking men and women. This is unacceptable and the affected school districts, parents, and students deserve answers as to what happened to their money,” Brown wrote.

In the letter, Brown calls for an investigation into Discovery Tours’ actions as well as payments it received for trips that it canceled. The Ohio Attorney General’s office, as well as two county prosecutor offices, are also investigating Discovery Tours.