Museum to receive $21,000 grant

COLUMBUS – National Endowment for the Arts Chairman Jane Chu has approved more than $80 million in grants as part of the NEA’s second major funding announcement for fiscal year 2018. Included in this announcement is an Art Works grant of $21,000 to Columbus Museum of Art (CMA) for the exhibition “I, Too, Sing America: The Harlem Renaissance at 100.” The Art Works category is the NEA’s largest funding category, and supports projects that focus on the creation of art that meets the highest standards of excellence, public engagement with diverse and excellent art, lifelong learning in the arts and/or the strengthening of communities through the arts.

“The variety and quality of these projects speaks to the wealth of creativity and diversity in our country,” Chu says. “Through the work of organizations such as Columbus Museum of Art in Columbus, Ohio, NEA funding invests in local communities, helping people celebrate the arts wherever they are.”

“The Museum is thrilled to receive funding from the NEA,” Executive Director Nannette V. Maciejunes says. “’I, Too, Sing America’ celebrates the creativity of African American art and artists. CMA is proud that our exhibition is part of a citywide celebration that recognizes the innovative and expansive cultural outpouring of the Harlem Renaissance and that strengthens our community through the sharing of experiences, culture, and art.”

“I, Too, Sing America: The Harlem Renaissance at 100” will be on view at CMA Oct. 19 through Jan. 21. Wil Haygood, renowned journalist and author, curates this exhibition celebrating the blossoming of African American culture that began 100 years ago. Featuring works by Jacob Lawrence, Romare Beardon, Aaron Douglas, Augusta Savage and James Van Der Zee, “I, Too, Sing America” explores the intellectual, social, and artistic explosion that started in Harlem, N.Y., and spread across the cities of the greater Midwest, including Columbus. This exhibition is part of a year-long initiative that includes more than 30 cultural and arts organizations unified in their recognition of the legacy of the Harlem Renaissance. For a calendar of community programming that includes visual arts, performing arts, music, fashion, film, poetry, dance and more, visit cbusharlem100.org.

CMA creates great experiences with great art for everyone. The Greater Columbus Arts Council, Nationwide Foundation, Ohio Arts Council, and the William C. and Naoma W. Denison, Frederic W. and Elizabeth E. Heimberger, Paul-Henri Bourguignon and Erika Bourguignon Fund for Visual Art, and Bette Wallach funds of The Columbus Foundation provide ongoing support. CMA, Schokko Café and the Museum Store are open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday. Museum admission is $14 for adults; $8 for seniors and students 6 and older; and free for members, children ages 5 and younger. Special exhibition admission is $6.CMA charges a flat rate of $5 for parking in the Museum’s East Gay lot. CMA members park for free. Call 614-221-6801 or visit www.columbusmuseum.org.