Grand Jury hands down indictments

The Scioto County grand jury has returned 25 public indictments and two secret indictments following its May 8 meeting, accoding to County Prosecutor Mark E. Kuhn.

An indictment is a finding enough evidence exists to hold a trial. It is not a finding of guilt.

Those indicted include:

Frank James, 40, of Portsmouth, charged with two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments;

Kendra Harding, 37, of Portsmouth, charged with possession of cocaine, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia;

Andrew D. Schroll, 26, of Dayton, charged with contributing to unruliness or delinquency of a child, carrying a concealed weapon and having weapons while under disability;

Timothy R. Royster, 35, of Portsmouth, charged with assault, carrying a concealed weapon, having weapons while under disability, possessing criminal tools and aggravated trafficking in drugs;

Ronald Shank, 66, of Dayton, charged with burglary;

Kris Conklin, 28, homeless, charged with burglary and possessing criminal tools;

Jeffrey Allen Mason, 55, of Portsmouth, charged with resisting arrest, OVI and failure to stop after an accident;

Nicholas Feazell, 22, of Portsmouth, charged with theft, theft/entry, grand theft of a motor vehicle and telecommunications fraud;

Elisha D. Brown, 34, of Portsmouth, charged with theft, theft/entry, grand theft of a motor vehicle and telecommunications fraud;

Michael D. Brickey, 49, of West Portsmouth, charged with two counts of felonious assault, receiving stolen property and using weapons while intoxicated;

Ethan Michael Robinson, 21, of Portsmouth, charged with improperly furnishing firearms to a minor;

Anthony L. Lewis, 37, of Portsmouth, charged with possessing criminal tools, aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine;

Dova Parker, 52, of Portsmouth, charged with possession of drugs and possession of cocaine;

Jordan Arlen James, 28, of Portsmouth, charged with burglary;

Tammy J. Blevins, 44, of Portsmouth, charged with possession of marijuana and possession of heroin;

Misty Kay Slusher, 35, of Portsmouth, charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in heroin, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine and possession of heroin;

Tracy Peck, 29, of Portsmouth, charged with possessing criminal tools, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs and possession of cocaine;

Leslie Wayne Cook, 43, of Portsmouth, charged with failure to appear;

Roger L. Kelly, 31, of Piketon, charged with failure to appear;

George Eldridge III, 18, of Wheelersburg, charged with failure to appear;

Michelle Dawn Gable, 43, of Portsmouth, charged with failue to appear;

Michael Paul Brown, 29, of Stout, charged with failure to appear;

Tracy Peck, 29, of Portsmouth, charged with escape;

Barbara E. Crockett, 34, of Sciotoville, charged with failure to appear; and

James Scott Mullins, 28, of Portsmouth, charged with failure to appear.

http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/05/web1_Scales-of-Justice-1.jpg