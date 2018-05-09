Pet treat-tasting event set

A pet treat-tasting event for your furry friends is noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the New Boston Tractor Supply, 4000 Rhodes Avenue.

The event will give pets the chance to sample a variety of pet treats available at Tractor Supply Company, including a selection from Tractor Supply’s exclusive 4health brand.

In addition to the tasting, attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in the 4health Resource Center, which features event partners Krazy K9’z 4-H Club and Scioto Valley Barn Hunt Club.

“With so many pet food and treat options available for your four-legged friends, why not let them pick out their favorite?” says Mike Bond, manager of the New Boston Tractor Supply store. “We have a wide variety of options available at Tractor Supply to ensure that you and your pet find what you’re looking for.”

Call 740-456-0000.