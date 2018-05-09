Primary election voters OK majority of school tax issues

COLUMBUS — Voters across Ohio approved 68 percent of the school tax issues on Tuesday’s primary election ballot.

The passage of 63 of 92 issues marked a decrease from the 2017 May primary election, when voters approved 71 of 97 school tax issues for a passage rate of 73 percent.

Fifty percent of new school tax issues were approved Tuesday, with 23 of 46 issues passing. Voters approved 52 percent, or 25 of 48 issues, in last year’s May primary election.

Strong support for renewal of school tax proposals continued, with 40 of the 46 issues earning approval Tuesday, an 87 percent passage rate. However, that was down from the May 2017 primary election renewal passage rate of 94 percent. In that election, 46 of 49 renewal issues passed.

“It’s good to see that so many citizens realize just how valuable their public schools are and voted to support them,” said Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) Director of Legislative Services Jennifer Hogue. “However, most of the issues that passed were renewal requests. The passage rate for additional funding issues was much lower, which means those districts that were unsuccessful will continue to face challenges in meeting their students’ educational needs.”

While election results are complete, they have not been officially certified by the Ohio secretary of state. For more information, OSBA maintains a comprehensive online database of school tax issues on the association’s website at http://links.ohioschoolboards.org/19699.