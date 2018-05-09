Benefit concert set for Jones family

A special benefit concert will be this weekend in Wheelersburg to assist a family in need.

Live with A Cause Theater will host the musical group Yesteryear 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday, with all proceeds from the event going to the family of Mason Jones, a 2-year-old who passed away last week in a vehicle accident. Tickets are $10.

Founder Mike Gifford encourages everyone to participate in the event. “All proceeds will be going to the family so they can take some time away from work as they begin to deal with their loss. During this difficult time, that little girl needs her mother at home with her,” Gifford said.

Money raised during the event will be presented to the family at the conclusion of the evening. Donations are also accepted.

